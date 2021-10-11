Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,054 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,453,000. ASML makes up approximately 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $729.30. 13,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $718.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

