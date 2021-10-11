Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,983 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.50. 26,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,412 shares of company stock worth $5,175,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

