CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

