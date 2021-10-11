QS Investors LLC Sells 6,288 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.35. 3,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

