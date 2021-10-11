QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $202.61. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,736. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

