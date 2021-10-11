Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down to $16.26

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.67. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 216 shares traded.
SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.
Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
