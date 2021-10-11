Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down to $16.26

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.67. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

