Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.51. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $386.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

