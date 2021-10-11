Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $20.89. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 8,603 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

