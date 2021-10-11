Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

