Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.25. 1,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,678. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.60 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average of $282.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

