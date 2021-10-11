Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $61.94. 127,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.