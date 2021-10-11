ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 194,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,935. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09.

