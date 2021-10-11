Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

