Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

