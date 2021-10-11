Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.