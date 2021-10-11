ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Ian Charles Mann Purchases 6,064 Shares

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 6,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.48 ($6,496.58).

Ian Charles Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECSC Group alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Ian Charles Mann bought 9,079 shares of ECSC Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).

Shares of ECSC stock traded up GBX 2.93 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 83.93 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334. ECSC Group plc has a one year low of GBX 55.15 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.