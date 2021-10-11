Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

RXRX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

