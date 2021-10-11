Canaccord Genuity Trims Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Target Price to C$4.00

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRCN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. 84,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCN. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $2,283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

