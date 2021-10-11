Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

