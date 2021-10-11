LPL Financial LLC Has $133.39 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $133,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

