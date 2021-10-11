LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $158,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

