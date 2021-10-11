Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 73 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $616.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $18,531,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

