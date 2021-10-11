8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Cap of $525,956.15

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $525,956.15 and approximately $116,416.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00060674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00124208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,460.93 or 0.99755671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.68 or 0.06126011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002904 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

