Savix 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $175.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Savix has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00010388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $380,161.03 and approximately $175.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00204929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

