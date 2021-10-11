Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.00. 790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

