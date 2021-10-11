Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $300,000 Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.34. 9,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

