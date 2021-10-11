Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.69. 19,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,745. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

