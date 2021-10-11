Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,198. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

