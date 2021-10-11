Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 480 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,283. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

