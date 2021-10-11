Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. 5,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,125. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,986,045 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,852 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.