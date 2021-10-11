UBS Group Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €27.24 ($32.05). 856,938 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.93. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

