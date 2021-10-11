JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.40. 75,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

