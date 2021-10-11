Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,404.86.

Shares of TSE:SVM traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.84. 328,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. The company has a market cap of C$853.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.35.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

