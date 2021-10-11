Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,207 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.