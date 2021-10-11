Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,209. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

