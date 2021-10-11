Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $470,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.13. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

