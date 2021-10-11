Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $25.69

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,087. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

