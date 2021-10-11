Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Valero Energy worth $88,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

