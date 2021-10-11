The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of The Walt Disney worth $720,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS opened at $174.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.