DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DTE opened at $114.13 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
