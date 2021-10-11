DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE opened at $114.13 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

