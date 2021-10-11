Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200,868 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises 2.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $91,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.22.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $480.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.13. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

