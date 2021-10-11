HS Management Partners LLC Buys 60,625 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,625 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.7% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $172,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.