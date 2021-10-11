Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,546 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.