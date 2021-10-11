California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $630,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 189,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,633,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,415,000 after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 570,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,697,000 after buying an additional 237,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.77 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

