Clarity Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,682,000. Finally, RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.60. 2,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

