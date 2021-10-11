Clarity Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 134,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,141. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.