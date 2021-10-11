WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $491.61 million and $22.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042191 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,797,094,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,773,418,679 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

