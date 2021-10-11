Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

