ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

