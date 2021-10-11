Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockley Photonics.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockley Photonics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 13,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,167. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $868.64 million, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.